GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man is facing several charges following an afternoon break-in at a Greenfield home.
Greenfield Police said that Monday afternoon, officers responded to a reported break-in at a High Street home, during which a wallet and laptop were reported stolen.
The resident contacted her credit card company and found that someone tried to use the card around 1:45 p.m. at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.
Police then went to the hospital and interviewed a volunteer, who reportedly told investigators that a man used the ATM there about a half-hour earlier, then came to him and asked for information on local gas stations.
An officer saw a purple-colored suitcase near the ATM with a tag with the name Kevin Bonilla-Reyes on it, but a birthday listed that did not match Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicle records.
An ATM receipt was found nearby, which had numbers that matched those from victim's card.
Investigators also searched the bag and found a laptop matching the description of the one stolen, as well as documents bearing the name of Kevin Bonilla-Reyes with a different birthday than was listed on the tag.
"A check on that name and date of birth found a match in RMV records, and also showed the existence of three outstanding default warrants out of Springfield District Court," police said in a statement.
Officers were able to locate a short time later at a Federal Street gas station and placed him under arrest. Police noted that items stolen from the home were allegedly found on his person.
"Further statements made by Mr. Bonilla-Reyes led to the recovery of other stolen items in a restroom at the hospital. It is also alleged that shortly before he was apprehended Mr. Bonilla-Reyes used the victim's credit card at other businesses in that area as well," police explained.
Bonilla-Reyes is facing charges including improper use of a credit card under $1,200, breaking and entering in the daytime to commit a felony, larceny over $1,200, and larceny of a credit card, as well as the outstanding default warrants.
Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Greenfield District Court.
