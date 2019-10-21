AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is continuing to follow the story of Lucio Perez, an undocumented immigrant who has been in sanctuary in an Amherst church for 2 years now.
Tonight the community came together to show their support.
First Church Amherst rang their church bell seven hundred and thirty times tonight to symbolize each day Lucio Perez has lived there.
Community members who spoke to Western Mass News said his story is one worth supporting.
The bell rang for around half an hour as each community member pulled the rope signaling the bell to chime for Lucio Perez a sound that also lets him know he is not alone.
Perez told Western Mass News that seeing everyone who came out tonight to show their support for him made him emotional.
"For me, it's so beautiful, it's amazing to see a lot of people support me and are happy for me. Now I feel good," Perez explained.
Pastor Vicki Kemper said Perez is a man of deep faith who loves his family more than anything and although it's hard to not be with them on a day to day basis he hopes he will soon.
"They are the reason he is doing this, the reason he has lived in a church basement for 2 years, the reason he can't walk out on his own and do what he wants is in the hopes that he will be with them permanently," Pastor Kemper said.
Community members, like Alia Starkweather and Claire Overlander, helped Perez with his loneliness by being there for him no matter what time of day.
"I've stayed overnight, slept overnight, worked day shifts, I know Lucio now, I'm just so grateful we can help one person," Starkweather said.
Not only was Perez touched by the turnout, but many of his supporters were as well all of them coming from a wide array of backgrounds.
"All the folks who are here tonight are part of the wonderful wonderful network of folks in many, not only Christian churches or churches, the Jewish congregation is here, all congregations are here, people in this wider community are supporting Lucio," Overlander said.
And Pastor Kemper said although the support is widespread this journey is continuing for Perez.
"We don't have any idea how much longer this is going to go on and we continue to need and be grateful for that support," Pastor Kemper explained.
While Perez's case is moving up in Federal Appeals Court.
The church is providing ways for people to help by providing company or giving rides for his wife and children to visit him.
If you or anyone you know is interesting in helping Lucio Perez and his family you can email lvernonjones@gmail.com or sisrideshare@protonmail.com for more information on how to get involved.
