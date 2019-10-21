AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It has been two years since an undocumented immigrant has sought sanctuary in an Amherst church attempting to avoid deportation back to his home country of Guatemala.
Tonight, the church is inviting the community to support Lucio Perez, whose story Western Mass News has covered from the beginning.
Tonight, the bells of First Church Amherst will ring more than 730 times, once for each day Perez has lived within their walls, seeking sanctuary.
"How many people coming to support me is amazing...it's a big community," Perez explained.
On Monday, Perez spoke to Western Mass News about the bell ringing event in his honor.
The Guatemalan native has lived in the U.S. since 1999. He has lived inside First Church Amherst for two years to avoid deportation.
"My case is now in Second Circuit...my lawyer is working hard on my case," Perez said.
That's two years and counting.
"I don't know how many months...I don't know...I no have idea," Perez added.
As Perez's case moves up through federal appeals courts, he said he has no choice, but to watch from a distance as life moves on.
"For me, it's very hard. When I no stay together with my family, it's very hard," Perez explained.
He's been fielding questions from his wife and four children, who live in western Massachusetts.
"'When do you come back home?' 'I miss you.' It's very hard for me. I can't go outside, so I wait here in the church," Perez noted.
Perez combats the loneliness by teaching Spanish lessons to the community from the church.
"[Reporter: Does it feel like you're giving back to the community that took you in?] Yes," Perez said.
We asked Perez if he ever regrets the decision live in sanctuary. He said he prefers the weekly visits from his kids to the relative freedom he would have back in Guatemala - a home country that would feel isolating without his family.
"I think it's better for me to stay in the church, you know. When I go back to Guatemala, it's very hard for me. It's far away, I no see my kids for year or I don't know," Perez said.
In addition to the bell ringing, there will also be a discussion of Perez's case and immigration as a whole happening inside the church.
