CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that an officer was on-patrol early Friday morning when he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along Chicopee Street, near Bolduc Lane.
The vehicle was reportedly clocked by a radar unit as going 40 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
The officer then tried to pull the vehicle over, but the operator allegedly appeared to speed up and try to evade police. The vehicle was eventually stopped on Grattan Street, near I-391.
"In speaking with the operator, it was learned he only had a permit to operate the vehicle. Further inquiry showed the operator also had a warrant for his arrest," Wilk explained.
Backup arrived a short time later and that officer reportedly saw the driver - identified by police as 23-year-old Alexander Velazquez of Springfield - reach towards the glove compartment.
Velazquez was taken out of the car and placed under arrest.
Wilk added that Velazquez then kept asking for someone to come get the car, rather than have it be towed. He was told that was not possible and during an inventory of the vehicle, police found a gun with ammunition in the glove compartment. Velazquez allegedly did not have any licenses for that firearm.
Velazquez was taken for booking at Chicopee Police headquarters, during which a baggy with a white powder consistent with cocaine was found on him.
Velazquez has been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class B drug, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, speeding, and the outstanding warrant. He was held on $1,040 bail pending his arraignment in Chicopee District Court.
