SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man has been arrested on murder and other charges following an incident earlier this week in Springfield.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that on Wednesday night, Springfield Police were called to the area of 169 William Street.
When officers arrived, they found 54-year-old Jesus Nieves of Springfield injured in the strea, breathing, but unresponsive. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 38-year-old Juan Antuna was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant.
"Mr. Antuna was the driver of the car involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday evening on William Street," Walsh explained, adding "Mr. Antuna and the pedestrian were involved in an active disturbance when the crash occurred."
Antuna is facing charges including murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (foot), and assault with a dangerous weapon (car).
Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Springfield District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.