AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details after a shelter-in-place order at Amherst College on Wednesday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. yesterday, Amherst College tweeted that the school was on lockdown because of a potentially suicidal person with a gun.
Campus, local, and state police searched near the woods south of campus.
Mary Carey, spokesperson with the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that the body of a 27-year-old Amherst man, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, was later found in a wooded area
Carey noted that no foul play is suspected and there's no danger to the public.
The official cause of death remains under investigation by the office of the chief medical examiner.
