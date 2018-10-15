SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man who died after being shot inside a vehicle on Cambridge Street in Springfield Friday night has been identified.
26-year-old, Xavier Jourdan, from Springfield was pronounced dead on scene.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office released his identity Monday afternoon.
Friday night Springfield police were called to the 100 block area of Cambridge St. after their 'ShotSpotter' picked up activity. This was just after 9 p.m.
[READ MORE: Man dies after being shot inside car in Springfield]
Police say Jourdan was shot while in the drivers seat of a car. Two firearms were also recovered during their investigation, we're told.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office reporting it appears Jourdan was the driver of the vehicle.
At this time the investigation remains open and active by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit and the DA's Office's Murder Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.