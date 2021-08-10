SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of a 2019 stabbing in Springfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that Timothy Lockett was recently convicted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
The charge was in connection with a stabbing on Montmorenci Street in March 2019. The victim was reportedly stabbed at least 10 times before being able to flee the area.
“The focus of our resources continues to be on deterring and prosecuting violent crime, which has no place in our communities," said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement. He added that he also thanks Springfield Police for their work on the case and Assistant District Attorney Christopher McDonald for ensuring "justice for the victim and the community in which the crime occurred."
Lockett was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison.
