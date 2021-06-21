SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Van Dorsey the man accused of killing his girlfriend in her Springfield home has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Back in May of 2015 officers responded to Monique Van Zandt's Franklin Street home where they found her dead.

Dorsey was arrested a short time later.

Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni credits the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit for Dorsey’s swift arrest.

Dorsey is set to be sentenced Tuesday in Hampden Superior Court.

According to the DA, the penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

