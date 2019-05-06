LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man who was convicted of rape in Springfield and released in 2016 is now facing new charges.
Police said that the suspect raped a woman in January.
George Perrot, 51, was arraigned Monday on rape and other charges connected to the incident.
Investigators allege that on January 4, police found Perrot with a partially naked and unconscious woman in Lawrence.
Police said that the woman was revived with Narcan.
According to police, that woman told them Perrot offered her drugs then raped her.
When a Lawrence police officer tried to get involved, Perrot allegedly assaulted him and resisted arrest.
This is not the first time Perrot is accused of rape. In 1985, he was convicted and sent to prison on allegations that he raped at 79-year-old woman in Springfield when he was 17-years-old.
Years later, in 2016, Perrot was released based a flawed testimony about evidence.
Today, Perrot pleaded not guilty and was held without bail. He is due back in court in June.
