WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of causing the death of a state police trooper has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison.
David Njuguna was sentenced Thursday in Worcester Superior Court after victim impact statements from the family of Trooper Thomas Clardy.
His wife, Reisa Clardy, said she has felt emptiness and pain every day since her 44-year-old husband was killed in March 2016. The couple has seven children.
The 33-year-old Njuguna, of Webster, was convicted at a bench trial last week of involuntary manslaughter and other charges.
Prosecutors say Njuguna was speeding and high on pot when he rear-ended Clardy’s stopped cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.
The defendant’s lawyers argued that a medical-related seizure caused the crash.
Prosecutors had asked for a 20-year sentence.
Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement:
"First and foremost, we are painfully cognizant that no sentence can return Trooper Clardy to those who loved him and love him still. This loss can never be restored, and everyone who loved or worked with Tom would prefer that the law allow for a sentence much more commensurate with the taking of a life under these circumstances. Nonetheless we are aware of the sentencing guidelines prescribed by the law and we are grateful for the court’s consideration of the severity of this offense. As we move forward, we continue to look toward and be guided by Tom’s example as a family man and a Massachusetts State Trooper, and our thoughts and hearts are, as ever, with his loved ones."
