SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden District Attorney's Office reports a man has been sentenced to 16 to 18 years in jail after being found guilty of Aggravated Rape of 3 children.
Lamont Johnson, was recently handed down the sentence after being found guilty of the charges by a Hampden County Superior Court Jury.
We're told the charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Holyoke Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit.
"The investigation revealed Lamont Johnson had raped, sexually abused, and physically assaulted three victims under the age of 14," Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni's office said Thursday.
Lamont was found guilty of 3 counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon on a Child Under 14.
In statement sent to Western Mass News, Hampden District Attorney, Gulluni noted, “I am overwhelmed by the courageousness of the victims in this case who testified in open court to the horrific acts perpetrated against them."
Gulluni went on to says, "I thank the detectives and investigators from the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, Baystate’s Family Advocacy Center, and my office’s Special Victims Unit. Particularly, I want to highlight the dedicated, tireless work of Assistant District Attorney Amy Wilson. She and her colleagues fought for justice and for those children. I am incredibly proud of her work and I hope the public is, too.”
