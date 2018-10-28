EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is okay after suffering a medical emergency while he was driving on Shaker Street Sunday afternoon.
Sgt. Daniel Manley of the East Longmeadow Police Department tell us that the driver of the vehicle, who hasn't been identified, suddenly suffered a seizure, then went off the road at a low rate of speed into the parking lot of the unoccupied Greenwich building.
He then proceeded to drive his vehicle into the area of Maple Street, striking two benches and a small set of light poles before finally striking the East Longmeadow Town Hall.
Thankfully, the driver did not suffer any injuries, and was evaluated at the scene by medical professionals.
Officials do not have an estimate as to how much damage was caused, but the driver did damage a set of double doors and a wall after striking the town hall with his vehicle.
No criminal charges will be filed against the driver.
