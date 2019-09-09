Man hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One man was taken to the hospital Friday night after police say he was struck by a vehicle.
According to Northampton Police Chief Kasper, officers were called to the area of 525 Mt. Tom Road, around 9:05 p.m., for a report of a motor vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
While the circumstances surrounding this incident remain limited at this time, Chief Kasper says that, upon striking the pedestrian, the driver of the car pulled off to the side of the road and called police.
We're told that the victim, a 47-year-old man from Easthampton, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with multiple injuries.
Mt. Tom Road was blocked between East Street and Atwood Drive while police investigated the incident, and was reopened a short while later.
Members of the Northampton Police Department's Detective Bureau, Accident Reconstruction Unit , and Crime Scene Services Unit were also called in to investigate.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
This incident remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department.
