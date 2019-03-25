AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is in the hospital after falling through the ice at Puffers Pond in Amherst.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson said that shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, a man fell through the ice and was up to his shoulders in water.
The man was extricated by first responders and taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital by ambulance. We're told that he was awake and alert when he was transported.
Nelson added that, as the warmer weather approaches, this is not the time of year to be out on the ice.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
