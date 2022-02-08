SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire inside a house on Trafton Road in Springfield left one man injured Tuesday morning.
The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. The man inside ran out of the house to his neighbor's place and that’s when the neighbor called 911.
“I heard a loud knocking on the door and when I saw my cameras, it was the neighbor,” said Paulette Berrocales.
Berrocales woke up around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday after hearing the loud knocking on the door at her Trafton Road home in Springfield, but what her neighbor was saying through the cameras caught her attention.
“He was screaming ‘Help me. My house is on fire’ so obviously we opened the door, we let him in, and he explained the basement was on fire,” Berrocales added.
Becrrocales told Western Mass News that it took firefighters a few hours to put out the fire. She told us the smoke was thick.
“It was really bad. They took like five hours to put out the fire…We couldn't see the fire because the smoke was pitch black, but it was pretty bad,” Berrocales explained.
She said her neighbor was taken to the hospital.
“He was here, was having trouble breathing because he inhaled smoke,” Berrocales noted.
As far as how he is doing, Berrocales hasn’t talked to him yet.
“At the moment, I don’t know, I haven’t checked, but I am going to check to see if he is in the hospital, so I can go and see him,” Berrocales said.
Springfield Fire told us the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and he is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.