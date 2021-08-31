SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after midmorning shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Gilman Street around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.
A short time later, East Longmeadow Police located an adult male gunshot victim in their town.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
