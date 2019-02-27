SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a morning shooting in Springfield

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 0-100 block of Lang Street just after 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.  He was alert and conscious when he was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.