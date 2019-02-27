SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a morning shooting in Springfield
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 0-100 block of Lang Street just after 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting victim.
Officers arrived and found a man suffering from what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. He was alert and conscious when he was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
