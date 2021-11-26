(WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, state police and partner agencies located and arrested a man wanted in Chicopee for domestic violence offenses.
Authorities announced on Friday that Massachusetts State Police, Springfield police, U.S. Marshals and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department worked together to locate and arrest Efrian Gonzalez on Wednesday.
According to information developed by Chicopee and Springfield Police, Gonzalez was believed to be in possession of a firearm and had shown indications of becoming more violent.
Police searched for Gonzalez Monday and spotted a Nissan Altima, matching the description of the car linked to him.
The vehicle was occupied by three people, and was parked on Tyler Street in Springfield. Troopers and Officers approached and confirmed that Gonzalez was the front seat passenger.
According to police, the driver was identified as Clebis Lebron, 20, who put the car in reverse and accelerated into the front end of an unmarked MSP cruiser.
The suspects then drove forward and onto the sidewalk, toward an MSP VFAS Sergeant who was on foot. The Sergeant placed his hands on the hood of the car and pushed himself out of the way to avoid being run over.
The suspects drove along the sidewalk between shrubbery, side-swiped a box truck, re-entered the road and sped away down Tyler Street, police said.
Troopers and Officers located the vehicle crashed into two additional vehicles at the intersection of Tyler and Oak Streets. Lebron and the other passenger, Shonnell Vargas, 32, were located and arrested, but Gonzalez was not found at that time.
Police found that the suspect’s car had been reported stolen; a box containing 55 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition was found in the vehicle. One of the motorists whose car was struck by the suspects was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, police found Gonzalez in the Quincy Street area of Springfield, leading to his eventual capture.
Gonzalez has ties to the Chicopee area but no known permanent address.
He was charged on three warrants out of Chicopee District Court, including; intimidation of a witness and trespassing; violation of an abuse prevention order and attempting to commit a crime; and violation of an abuse prevention order.
He was also charged with new offenses stemming from the day of his arrest: unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm; and – because he contacted the victim again during the booking process – with another count of violation of an abuse prevention order.
