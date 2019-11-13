Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in West Springfield.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
According to West Springfield Police officials, officers responded to a pedestrian accident in the vicinity of 135 Memorial Avenue around 6:05 p.m.
The pedestrian, later identified as a 61-year-old man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.
We're told that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The Accident Reconstruction team remains on scene investigating.
The westbound side of Memorial Ave. remains closed to through traffic.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office is also on scene.
