HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An individual arrest early Saturday morning has passed away in police custody due to medical conditions.
The Hampden District Attorney's office has reported that 29-years-old Daniel Allende, of Springfield, was arrested around 2:35 a.m.
His charges included Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and in Possession of a Class A Drug.
At around 7:20 a.m. Allende went into medical distress.
The Holyoke Police and Fire Departments along with the EMS personnel tried to perform CPR on the individual.
While this was taking place they also deployed an automated external defibrillator.
Allende was transported to the Holyoke Medical Center and he was pronounced dead only a short time after arriving.
There is an ongoing investigation regarding the incident.
The investigation is conducted by the Mass State Police Detective Unit and assigned to the Hampden District Attorney's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
