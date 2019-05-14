SUFFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene after a tree fell on a person just over the border in Suffield, CT.
Suffield Police told Western Mass News that around 11:30 a.m. Monday, they received a call from State Police reporting that a tree had fallen on someone near the intersection of Forest Road.
They noted that the male victim suffered a broken leg, but was able to call 911 himself.
Police added that the tree is not on the person at this point, but they are working to treat the broken leg.
Authorities are not yet sure why the tree fell.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
