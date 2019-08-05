SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man is lucky to be alive, thanks to lifesaving efforts in western Massachusetts, after a tragic accident at work involving a saw.
Shawn Bull, 48, of Vernon, CT credits the quick action of his co-workers, EMS, Life Star, and doctors at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Two months later, Bull returned to Springfield to thank the people who saved his life.
"It happened. I grabbed my throat. Minutes before I passed out, I noticed one of the guys coming to help me," Bull explained.
Bull remembers the day he was at work about 15 miles away from Springfield, in Ellington, CT, cutting concrete when suddenly a saw kicked back and cut his throat.
"After that, I kind of just had a brief moment and I saw myself on the ground not sure who was working on me - the paramedic, the paramedic, or someone else, but I don't recall, but I remember seeing my deceased mother," Bull said.
On the ground, Bull's coworkers and EMTs helped stop the bleeding on his throat and called for a medical helicopter for quicker medical attention.
The Lifestar nurses and medics told Western Mass News those initial actions were critical.
"Without their hard work, Shawn may not even have made it to the aircraft," said Life Star nurse and paramedic Adam Dawidczyk.
Brendon Colt, critical care life paramedic with Life Star, added, "one, the education...like there's a lot of 'stop the bleed' programs out there and I think that's huge. If you have that 'stop the bleed' and then have early activation of the right resources is exactly how Shawn turned out so well."
Then it was on to Baystate, the closest hospital to the accident scene.
"So we often talk about the golden hour that you have an hour to save people in these situations. Shawn didn't have an hour. We are talking about a span of a few minutes," said Baystate trauma medical director Reginald Alouidor.
Doctors said it's critical to act fast during these traumatic situations. They added that from the helicopter down the elevator to the trauma bay is just 70 to 80 seconds.
Bull's doctor said his team of nurses got him right into surgery - a successful outcome thanks to all of the parties involved. He was released from the hospital four days later.
"This is wonderful. This is what makes it worth it - the hours we spend here and the stressful situations and the problems we go through this is why we do it." Alouidor added.
As for Bull, he's hopeful to get back to work soon, but right now, he is enjoying time with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.