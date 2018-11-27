SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man is hospitalized following a shooting Monday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 5:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of State St. and Andrew St. for a ShotSpotter activation.
A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to Mercy Medical Center.
Walsh noted that the injuries are non-life threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
