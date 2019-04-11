SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured in a late night fire in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to grease fire at 462 Carew Street around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The 33 year old man who was is in the residence suffered burns to his right hand trying to put it out.
However, Leger noted that that man refused to be transported to an area hospital by paramedics.
Damage to the residence is estimated at $10,000.
