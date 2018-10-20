WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man died Saturday night after being struck by a CSX train in Westfield.
Westfield Police and Fire officials tell us they were called to the area of Rt. 20 at East Mountain Road, right near Walmart on Springfield Road, just before 8 p.m.
When Western Mass News arrived we saw State Police assisting local authorities on scene.
Lt. Pitoniak at the Westfield Police Department confirmed Sunday morning it was a man that was killed.
However, further details regarding the man's identity is not being released at this time.
Police say the CSX train involved did stop after striking the man.
An emergency call was then made by the train crew to stop all other train traffic through the area. This allowed emergency personnel to get onto the tracks safely, Pitoniak explained to us.
We're told the Hampden District Attorney's Office is investigating this incident as well.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, CSX says there were no reported injuries to the train crew and that they are cooperating with the police investigation.
Western Mass News has reached out to the DA's Office for more information. We'll provide an update as more details become available.
