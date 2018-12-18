AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A veteran's memorial was dirtied after years in the elements and a local man has taken the time to polish it up.
A path in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery has stones honoring veterans of years past, but for one stone in particular, the elements took their toll.
The memorial honors those who served in the Navy in World War II.
When a concerned resident came to pay his respects, he noticed the stone had gotten moldy and took to Facebook to ask for help.
That's where Robert Grimaldi saw the post and offered to help.
"I just got that hey there something we can do and we're not far away and I thought it would make him feel little bit better," Grimaldi said.
Grimaldi is the manager of Grimaldi's Cleaning Company and told Western Mass News that he has relatives buried there too and everyone deserves respect.
"Even it's if it's just the simplest little thing, no matter how far it goes, someone is going to remember that and think once you're gone you hope that they're going to remember me as much as I remember these veterans," Grimaldi said.
Grimaldi is encouraging everyone this Christmas to do something nice for someone. This stone cleaning was something he easily had the resources to do and it made a world of difference to someone.
"It took 10 minutes to take care of the problem, it's very simple, and I'm sure he's quite relieved that I really do hope it makes a nice Christmas for him," Grimaldi noted.
A nice Christmas for the man who asked for help and anyone who comes to pay their respects.
