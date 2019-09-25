SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A murder case that haunted the town of Agawam for more than 25 years has now come to a close.
The man who killed Lisa Ziegert in 1992 has pleaded guilty to first degree murder.
Though Gary Schara will spend the rest of his life behind bars, Ziegert's family had powerful parting words for Schara.
Zeigert's family didn't let Schara walk shackled to his fate without listening to how much they took from their lives.
The court proceedings on Wednesday included a lengthy and graphic reading of the state in which Ziegert's body was left by Schara, one last public acknowledgment of the crime that went unsolved before closure was found.
"Both of Lisa’s hands showed evidence of defensive wounds," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
Ziegert's family relived details from a quarter century ago of how the 24-year-old Agawam woman attempted to fight back in the moments before she was murdered and her body abandoned for several days before being discovered on Easter Sunday 1992.
Judge: "Did you in fact do the acts described to this court by District Attorney Gulluni?"
"Yes sir," Schara replied.
Schara, who was arrested in connection with the case in 2017, spoke briefly, legally solidifying the confession he left in the form of letters prior to his arrest.
"Schara wrote that he could never apologize enough for taking their daughter and sibling. He also wrote that he regretted it, hated himself for doing it, and that he was sorry," Gulluni explained.
Though spared a lengthy trial, the Ziegerts ultimately spent an hour in the same room with the man who killed Lisa. They were given their chance to address Schara directly.
"We were a couple, a family of three, then five, five, and six. Then we became a family of five again. Over the years, one of the most difficult questions that anyone can ask us is 'How many children do you have?' How can you answer that?" said Lisa's mother Diane Ziegert.
Even a quarter century later, they said time hasn't healed their wounds.
"She was a bright, funny, caring and beautiful person whose last moments were ones of fear pain anger and humiliation," said Lisa's brother David Ziegert.
Lynne Rogerson, Lisa's sister, added, "For almost a year, I wouldn’t allow myself to sing along to the radio and felt anxiety if I laughed because I shouldn’t dare to experience joy when she was dead."
