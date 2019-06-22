Ludlow police worked to rescue a man who fell off a cliff while riding his bike early this morning.
Sargent Irwin with the Ludlow police department tells Western Mass News, they responded to a 911 call around 1:13 am.
The man fell onto rocks below and was at water level on the trails off of Rogers Avenue.
When police and paramedics arrived, the man was conscious and breathing.
No word yet on his injuries.
