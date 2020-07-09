Man rescued after getting stuck in well in Bondsville

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to rescue a man stuck in a well, 10 feet down, Thursday morning in Bondsville.
"The man was in the well for about a half-hour prior to their arrival," says Bondsville Assistant Fire Chief, Paul Sigovitch.
He tells Western Mass News fire crews from Bonsdville and Three Rivers, were called to the scene on Fuller Road at about 10:30 a.m.
"Gentleman had a couple of wells on his property. Looking to do some work on his pump. In the end where he dropped this ladder in the well..and he got in this position he couldn't move more than 10 feet down," Sigovitch says.
Luckily, we're told the man was not in any danger of drowning.
"About 6 feet of water in the hole. He was in the water, standing on a rung. Ladder was to the base of the well, where his foot was positioned he couldn't go up or down. He couldn't make that movement," notes Sigovitch.
Fire crews were able to cut the ladder to allow the man some 'flexibility' and using a rope harness, were able to pull him out.
Thankfully, the man was not injured.
