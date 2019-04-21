SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The body of a man has been recovered from Porter Lake in Forest Park.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, confirms emergency crews found the body after someone reported they saw a man's body floating in the water.
The Springfield Fire Department responded to Porter Lake in Forest Park to recover the body just after 9 a.m. Easter Sunday.
Originally, Leger told us it was Echo Pond, but that has since been updated to Porter Lake.
When Western Mass News went to the scene we could see both police and fire crews on site as they conducted the search.
At least one boat was put out on the water for emergency crews to use as they looked for the man.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
Western Mass News will have the latest details both on-air at 6 p.m. on ABC40 and online. Stay with us for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.