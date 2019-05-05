NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mary Carey, the spokesperson with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office tells Western Mass News that Northampton police were called to a wooded area off of Marian street.
The area that police responded to was less than half a mile away from the State Police Northampton barracks on North King Street.
When police arrived, that's when they found the deceased male in a tent near the conservation area.
At this time, we don't know the man's identity and police have said the death is not suspicious.
Western Mass News did call the Northampton Police Department to ask what tipped them off to respond to the area, however, they said that they can not provide that information at this time.
This death is not being considered suspicious but it does remain under investigation by the Northampton Police Department and the State Police.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.