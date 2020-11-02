SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man is searching for answers after his fiancé was shot and killed four months ago.
Investigators on the case said the suspect they are searching for is from Springfield.
Western Mass News spoke with her fiancé who is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.
Western Mass News sat down with Joshua who is deeply in love with his fiancé Jennifer.
He said she made him a better person and that she was taken away way too soon at just 20 years old.
He’s hoping someone will come forward to give police the information they need to make an arrest.
“She was the light in my dark skies,” he said.
Jennifer Hicks, a young woman with a bright smile, had a heart of gold. Her fiancé, Joshua Saylor, said he fell in love with her the day they met.
“Very charismatic, very loving, very outgoing,” he said. “As you can tell from the board behind me, she was very colorful. She was vibrant. She just had a shine to her. She could light up a room just by walking in it.”
He shared a video of when he surprised her on Valentine's Day.
Joshua said being with Jennifer was easy. After about a year of dating, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.
“I asked her to come out to the front where the patio is, and when she did, I was down there on my knees and I gave her a very long unprepared speech about how I would love her for the rest of my life,” he said.
That same ring he now wears on a chain around his neck -- a loving reminder of all the wonderful times they spent together.
“I took her to her first beach in Galveston, Texas. Her eyes just lit up when she was looking at the water and put her feet in the sand,” he said.
Jennifer’s life was tragically cut short at just 20 years old.
“They had gone to some car races, and after the car races, they had gone to a commuter lot in Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut,” he said.
He said she was out with friends when she and 24-year-old Gregory Scott were both shot and killed in early August in Manchester, Connecticut.
“He walked up to their white Jeep and opened fire onto that Jeep,” he said. “From what I gather, the shots were not meant for her. Unfortunately, one did hit her.”
Connecticut State Police said Gregory was the intended target sitting in the driver’s seat of the Jeep Wrangler while Jennifer was sitting in the back.
Investigators said they believe the suspect is from Springfield and other persons of interest are from the surrounding communities -- all with gang ties.
Police also believe a truck is linked to the shooting. But detectives said the registered owner was not involved.
At the time of the shooting, more than 100 people were at the scene.
Joshua is heartbroken, especially knowing that Jennifer had a fear of guns after being held at gunpoint at a store she worked at last year.
“He took them in the back room and had the gun to her head, so she was very fearful of guns,” he said as he got choked up. “The thought of being around a gun scared her to death, it did. After that, she was afraid of the dark. She didn’t want to be alone in the dark.”
Jennifer had a big life ahead of her.
She was just a few months shy of graduating from Jolie Hair and Beauty Academy in Ludlow.
“She loved makeup,” Joshua said. “She loved making other people feel good.”
He took Western Mass News inside a room where she used to do her makeup where he has created a memorial for her inside their home.
Since the shooting, Joshua has not stopped fighting for Jennifer putting up posters all around Manchester and Springfield.
Joshua and Jennifer’s mother, Erica Ortega, are holding out hoping that someone will come forward with information.
“I ask you to please come forward,” Ortega said. “My daughter -- she could have been -- she could have been your daughter, your sister, your niece, your granddaughter, and you took the greatest thing from this family."
“Please put yourself in my shoes, in her family’s shoes,” Joshua said. “I understand by not coming forward you are taking away the ability for us to have that closure that we deserve -- that she deserves.”
Joshua has set up a GoFundMe page. His goal is to raise $10,000 for someone who can lead police to Jenna’s killer.
Investigators are asking anyone with pictures, videos or information about what happened that night to give them a call.
