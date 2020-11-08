SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An adult man suffered minor stab wounds and called for help early Sunday morning, police said.
The man called 911 from Kimberly Avenue where he had driven himself saying he was stabbed, police said.
Officers arrived and provided first aid, and the victim did not say where the incident happened or who was involved, police said, and there was no scene in the Kimberly Avenue area.
He was sent to Baystate for treatment, police said.
