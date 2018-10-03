SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 28-year-old man convicted for attacking two people with a hammer in Westfield was sentenced to prison by a Hampden County Superior Court jury on Wednesday.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Adrian Hinds was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison and will have 5 years probation on and after his prison sentence.
Hinds was found guilty of two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury following a multi-day trial, according to Gulluni.
Those charges stem from when Hinds committed an "unprovoked attack" outside of a Westfield apartment complex where he lived on a man and a woman who lived there as well.
According to Gulluni, the female victim was attacked as she exited her apartment, and the man ran to her aid then he was also attacked.
"I commend both victims of this attack for courageously facing their attacker in court and working with my office to bring the defendant to justice," Gulluni noted.
