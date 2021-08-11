SHUTESBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a terrifying scene in Shutesbury Wednesday morning after a garbage truck driver was run over by his company’s truck while out collecting trash.
The incident took place along West Pelham Road. Residents and first responders we spoke with described what they saw as traumatic.
“I was going out to put my trash out…The next thing I knew, it was absolute chaos,” said Tracy Faulstick of Shutesbury.
Faulstick lives on West Pelham Road in Shutesbury, near the spot where a garbage truck worker on the job for USA Hauling and Recycling was struck by his company’s vehicle this morning around 9:30.
“I hope I never, ever hear anything like that again,” Faulstick explained.
Western Mass News spoke with Shutesbury Police Sgt. Kristin Burgess, who arrived first on the scene and jumped into action.
“He had some serious bodily injuries,” Burgess said.
At least 20 officials were on scene, including Mass. State Police, Amherst ambulance, paramedics, and a medical helicopter crew.
“The party was airlifted to Baystate Medical and he is in stable condition,” Burgess added.
Also on the scene was Shutesbury Fire Chief Walter Tibbetts, who said his 40-plus years of experience as a first responder helped him and his crew.
“First order of business was then to control the bleeding, stabilize the patient,” Tibbetts explained.
While he said it’s not his first time encountering a medical emergency like this, Tibbetts plans on debriefing his crew and making sure everyone is okay.
“As always, we have people of different experience levels. Everybody deals with it slightly differently…we’ll be looking at making sure everyone’s mental health is okay after dealing with a situation like this,” Tibbetts said.
We reached out to USA Hauling and Recycling, who declined our request for comment at this time.
The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.
