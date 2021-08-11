SHUTESBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are investigating after a man was run over by a garbage truck Wednesday morning in Shutesbury.
The incident took place along W. Pelham Road around 9:30 a.m. Several Shutesbury and Massachusetts state police officers, as well as fire officials, remained on-scene by mid-day.
Officials told Western Mass News that the victim worked for the trash truck company and was run over by the company vehicle and suffered extreme leg trauma.
They also said it was a significant injury and a medical helicopter was called immediately after his leg was treated and wrapped in a tourniquet.
Shutesbury Fire Chief Walter Tibbetts said the victim was airlifted shortly thereafter to Baystate Medical Center. He added that his 40-plus years of experience helped him and his crew take action at the scene and they will debrief this afternoon after what he called a traumatic scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
