CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A road in Chicopee where a 72-year-old man was seriously hurt after being hit by a private truck with a snow plow attached has reopened.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News the accident occurred near the Lucky Strike restaurant on Grattan Street around 5:40 p.m.
According to Wilk, the victim, who is also a Chicopee resident, was immediately rushed to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
The area was closed off for hours while an accident reconstruction team investigated the scene.
Further information is not available while the accident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.