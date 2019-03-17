SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield police departments Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting on Sunday morning.
According to the Springfield Police departments information officer Ryan Walsh, a male victim was located on the 200 block of Oakland St. shortly after 10 a.m.
The victim was found unresponsive and transported to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
