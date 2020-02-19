SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been taken to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a male victim was shot near Wilbraham Road and Northampton Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walsh added that a short time later, officers responded to Andrew Street for a ShotSpotter activation. No victims were located at that scene.
"The shootings are believed to be related at this early point in the investigation," Walsh explained.
Three arrests in different locations have been made and a gun has been recovered on Andrew Street.
Walsh noted that the initial shooter is believed to be at large.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
