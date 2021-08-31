SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man shot inside a car in Springfield was found in a grocery store parking lot in East Longmeadow on Tuesday.
Many residents on Gilman Street in Springfield are shaken up after what happened in what they call a typically quiet neighborhood.
We know that an adult male victim was shot in a car on Gilman Street. Springfield Police told us the victim drove off. We're told he ended up in the Big Y parking lot in East Longmeadow. Western Mass News found a large police presence there this morning just after 10 a.m. Our crew saw the victim’s rear windshield completely shattered from the gunshots.
Police said the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
One resident who lives near the shooting scene told us how concerned he is about this happening so close to home.
“It's worrisome, but it seems like it was a targeted event. It’s definitely not people just randomly shooting at others. It’s definitely worrisome. We got kids, ya know. You never know if a stray bullet could go elsewhere and take the life of someone,” said Joel Aponte, who lives near Gilman Street.
The Springfield Police detective bureau is investigating.
Springfield Police tell us the gunshot victim suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
