SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department reports a man has been shot and killed in the area of Greenacre Square.
We're told at about 6:20 a.m. Friday morning officers were called to the scene.
Police representative Ryan Walsh, says the report came in as 'a man down.'
"Officers located an adult male who had been shot and killed," Walsh noted.
At this time police have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they've made any arrests in connection to this shooting.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
We're told the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we'll pass that along.
