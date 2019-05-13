SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police say they found a man overnight suffering from a gunshot wound near a school on Union Street.
Lt. Scott Richard says their 'ShotSpotter' activated at about 2:20 a.m. for 236 Quincy Street.
The system picked up 4 rounds being fired.
When officers responded to the scene they found the man in the area of 715 Union St. opposite the William DeBerry Elementary School.
He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.
Lt. Richard told Western Mass News he was transported by AMR to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for surgery.
He's currently listed in stable condition.
Police also tell us they aren't sure if he was shot in the area of Quincy St. before he was found on Union St.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Any new details that come into our newsroom, we'll pass along. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest.
