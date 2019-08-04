HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in Holyoke overnight near a McDonald's, police say.
They tell us officers were called to Maple St. for shots fired.
When they arrived, the Holyoke Police Department confirms with Western Mass News officers found a man with an 'apparent gunshot wound.'
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment. There's been no word on his current condition.
Police also have not reported any arrests or suspects in connection to this incident.
Officers with the Holyoke Police Department continue to investigate this shooting.
Western Mass News will update this story with any new information as it comes into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 9AM on ABC40 for the latest.
