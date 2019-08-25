WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two weeks ago a man from South Hadley was rescued after breaking his neck at Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island.
And now he spoke exclusively with Western Mass News.
Gary Parmentier is back home with his family and walking, something that in itself is a miracle.
This all happened just over two weeks ago when Gary and his wife, Catherine were celebrating their wedding anniversary at Misquamicut Beach.
Gary was doing one of his favorite activities, body surfing when he lost control and a large wave pulled him under, breaking his neck, and leaving him paralyzed.
Luckily, he was able to call for help, and a nearby man came to his rescue.
He was able to safely get him to shore, and into the hands of the proper care.
When Gary was in the hospital, his doctor told him he only had a 10% chance of full recovery after breaking his neck.
Gary told Western Mass News that thinking about the entire experience has truly left him speechless.
"To go from doing one of your favorite activities to drowning to being paralyzed to sitting here giving this interview is another feeling I can't describe. I am not one to be lost for words, but I'm lost for words," Gary said.
In the chaos of the day, the Parmentire family was unable to get the contact information for the man who saved Gary.
To properly thank him for saving Gary's life, they turned to social media to get the word out.
And through thousands of shares on Facebook, as well as Western Mass News' media coverage, the two men were finally able to reconnect on the phone just a few days ago.
