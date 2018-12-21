SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 29-year-old Easthampton man has died from injuries he sustained after he was struck by a car on the northbound side of Rt. 202 at Purple Heart Drive.
Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney's office tells us that this all happened around 3 a.m. this morning.
The victim, who's identity hasn't been released yet, was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction were also called to assist.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.