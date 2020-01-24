AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The man behind a local video that's going viral is speaking out.
We first showed you the video yesterday of a woman making racially-charged comments on an Amherst bus.
That video of the December incident has been shared on social media thousands of times.
The man who captured that video says it’s up to five million views.
He says the incident itself has opened up a conversation about accepting those who speak different languages.
Woman: "I love every country, but when they come to America, it would be nice if they spoke English. That’s not racist!"
Rider: "Yes it is!"
This video, making the rounds on social media, shows a December 23 incident on a public bus in Amherst.
Justin Cedeno, who was behind the camera, tells Western Mass News the comment that sparked the screaming match was the woman telling two people having a private conversation in another language to speak English.
"I was actually entering the door when she said it, so I’m hearing it from the distance and then I just start hearing the guy wailing on her," Cedeno tells us.
The guy Cedeno is referring to is this other rider who loudly confronted the woman.
It was an argument Cedeno says is unexpected in the college town.
"I never thought that I would see that here. It’s Amherst. Very diverse," stated Cedeno.
Cedeno says he made the choice to film the exchange, because he’s faced similar criticism for speaking another language in public.
"I've spoken Spanish out here with my loved ones, my son, my family, and friends and I’ve been hit with the same thing," explained Cedeno.
To the man who stood up for the people speaking another language, Cedeno is grateful.
"I’m going to say it like this: it’s just like watching a superhero. I’m going to say it like that, because that one man stood up for something that a lot of people wouldn’t," continued Cedeno.
To the woman at the center of the racially-charged exchange, Cedeno says he hopes she learns from the dialogue now opened up by interrupting a private conversation.
"You know, it’s hard to teach a cup that’s full, but I hope she learned something. I wouldn’t say anything really negative towards her. I wouldn’t bash her or anything, because the world already seen what she’s about," added Cedeno.
Amherst Police say they did respond to this incident, but they say no arrests were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.