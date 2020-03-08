CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate an incident where counterfeit money was used.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, on Friday, February 28, the pictured individual tried to pay for merchandise at the Walgrees on St. James Avenue with counterfeit bills.
The store clerk was able to recognize the fake bills before cashing the individual out.
The suspect left the area in a silver car when confronted by the store employee.
If you recognize him, you are asked to contact detectives with the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740 and reference case 958.
