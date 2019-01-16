SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man found guilty of shooting another man with a BB gun back in 2017 will be sentenced on Wednesday.
On Monday, a jury found Nathan Jensen guilty of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
In May 2017, investigators say Jensen shot another man in Ludlow.
That man was found with injuries to his ear, neck and left eye.
