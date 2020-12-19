SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident Saturday morning.
Officials responded to a two vehicle accident at 1284 Boston Road around 9:30 a.m.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one person was extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life.
The person was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.